Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, superman

Sideshow Debuts New Superman (2025) Krypto Premium Statue

Get ready to go up, up, and away as a brand new selection of Superman collectibles are here for the brand new 2025 film

Article Summary Krypto the Superdog stars in Sideshow’s all-new 2025 Premium Format Figure inspired by the Superman film

Premium Superman and Krypto statues boast movie-accurate costumes and Fortress of Solitude bases

David Corenswet’s Superman debut highlighted with hopeful tone and fresh characters like Krypto

Superman and Krypto collectibles available for pre-order, with flexible payment plans and 2026 release

Krypto the Superdog made his debut in Adventure Comics #210 in 1955, introducing readers to Superman's loyal Kryptonian canine. Sent to Earth in a test rocket by Jor-El, Krypto oddly enough shares Kal-El's powers under a yellow sun. This makes him quite the superpowered pup, with powers of heat vision, flight, and, of course, super-strength. Since his debut in the DC Comics Silver Age, Krypto has been a fan-favorite pet hero. He has appeared in tons of cartoons and is now hitting the big screen with Superman. This super dog is ready for his close-up as Sideshow Collectibles debuts its latest DC Comics Premium Format Figure.

Standing at 9" tall, this good buy is ready to play some super fetch with the Man of Steel, capturing his look right from the new live-action film. He has tons of sculpted details, including a sculpted cape and a Fortress of Solitude-themed base. A 24" tall Superman Premium Format Figure will also be arriving alongside Krypto from Sideshow to help enhance your DC Comics House of El display. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $150, and he is set to release in September 2026.

Superman (2025) Krypto Premium Format Figure – Sideshow

"It's a bird! No, it's a plane! Wait — it's a superdog!? Measuring 9 inches (23 cm) tall, 7.15 inches (18.2 cm) wide, and 7 inches (18 cm) deep, the Krypto Premium Format™ Figure is keen to aid Superman™ on his next action-packed adventure. With one paw raised, the Kryptonian canine smiles and shows off his red and orange cape-and-collar combo. Who's a good boy?"

"Inspired by James Gunn's Superman (2025), this fully sculpted DC statue is a perfectly playful rendition of Kal-El's furry friend. Krypto's movie-accurate appearance showcases scruffy sculpted fur, an excited expression, and expressive ears. He sits on a base resembling the icy blue crystals that compose Superman's Fortress of Solitude. Pair Krypto with the Superman Premium Format™ Figure by Sideshow — sold separately — to keep Clark Kent and his loyal companion where they belong … together!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!