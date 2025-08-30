Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Slice and Dice with McFarlane Toys New 1/10 Wolverine #85 Statue

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life with McFarlane Toys as the debut new and iconic 1/10 scale statue

Article Summary Discover the new 1/10 scale McFarlane Toys Wolverine #85 statue inspired by the classic 1994 comic cover

Showcasing Wolverine in his iconic yellow and blue suit with bone claws, ready to battle the Phalanx

Includes an environmental base, backdrop scene, and collectible art card featuring key comic artwork

Pre-order now for $34.99 ahead of the September 2025 release and add legendary Logan to your collection

Wolverine, whose real name is James "Logan" Howlett, first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 in a cameo, followed by a full debut in #181 back in 1974. This mutant, created by writer Len Wein and artist John Romita Sr., features retractable claws, heightened senses, and a powerful healing factor. Born in 19th-century Canada, James Howlett was a young and sickly boy of a wealthy landowner whose bone-clawed mutant powers were unleashed during a deadly family affair with the groundskeeper. He would run away with his close friend Rose, taking on the name Logan and living in the wilderness. This was only the start of Wolverine's story, as his healing factor would keep him alive for decades, joining the Weapon X program, gaining adamantium, and even joining the X-Men to become an iconic and legendary member of the team.

McFarlane Toys is adding yet another statue of Logan to their collection, inspired by Wolverine #85, which was from 1994 and written by Larry Hama with pencils by Adam Kubert. The comic followed our hero Wolverine teaming up with Cyclops and Jean Grey on Muir Island to thwart the invasion of the techno-organic Phalanx. This 1/10 scale statue captures his iconic pose on the front cover of the comic, with a yellow and blue costume, and seemingly bone claws exposed. Priced at $34.99, Wolverine is ready to slice and dice his way through the Phalanx army in style, and pre-orders are live with a September 2025 release date.

Wolverine #85 – 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene

"A PHALANX COVENTENT tie-in! Wolverine drops in to help Cyclops and Jean take on the Phalanaz, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew this time! Plus- Cable makes startling discoveries about his past!"

Inspired by WOLVERINE #85 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!