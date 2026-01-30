Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged:

Slice Your Way Out of the Arcade with New S.H.Figuarts Wolverine

New images and details have been revealed for the upcoming S.H. Figuarts Gamerverse Wolverine that fans are dying to get

Wolverine has been a staple in the Marvel vs. Capcom series since the early games, first appearing in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes (1998) and later in Marvel vs. Capcom 2. In the games, Wolverine is a fast, close-range rushdown fighter who excels at combos and pressuring opponents. His moves, such as Berserker Slash, Berserker Barrage, and Berserker Charge, reflect his ferocity and speed. He relies on mobility and rapid attacks, making him dangerous in short bursts but vulnerable at a distance. Over the past year, a lot of Marvel Gamerverse creations have arrived, including multiple Wolverine figures, starting with one for Marvel Legends. However, there is also another line of Gamerverse figures coming from S.H. Figuarts with Cyclops, Spider-Man, and, of course, Wolverine leading the fight.

Tamashii Nations has revealed new images and updates for this upcoming release that stands 5.9" tall and is packed with impressive detail and articulation. For accessories, he will come with two interchangeable head sculpts, swappable hands, and a special move effect card. Wolverine's suit is bright yellow and blue, just like the game, and pre-orders are set to arrive in February. Collectors can expect this bad boy to arrive in Summer 2026, and be sure to snag up those Cyclops figures that are already hitting collectors' hands.

"Wolverine's distinctive expressions are recreated with interchangeable head parts featuring a gritted teeth expression and a shouting expression. Claw parts are included to correspond to both clenched fists and expressive open hands. A special move backdrop is included for recreating finishing move scenes!"

Main body

Interchangeable head part

Interchangeable opening wrist parts (left and right)

Open hand claw parts (left and right)

Left and right grip wrist lid parts

Special move effect card

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!