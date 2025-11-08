Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles, spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen Embraces Her Dark Side with Sideshow's Gwenom Statue

A new Premium Format Figure is on the way from Sideshow Collectibles as Spider-Gwen joins their Venom line as the infamous Gwenom

Article Summary Spider-Gwen becomes Gwenom after bonding with a Venom symbiote on Earth-65 in Marvel Comics.

Sideshow Collectibles unveils a 22-inch Premium Format Figure of Spider-Gwen as Gwenom.

The statue design is inspired by Inhyuk Lee’s variant cover for King in Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #1.

Pre-orders are open now for $750, with payment plans and a July 2026 release date available.

Spiders and symbols go hand in hand with Marvel Comics, with most members often wearing the alien symbiote. With Spider-Gwen Vol. 2 in issues #23–#28 back in 2017, Gwen Stacy (Earth-65) starts to lose her spider powers, which leads to her struggling with her identity without them. This leads her to Dr. Elsa Brock, who has been experimenting with a synthetic version of the Venom symbiote in this alternate Earth. The symbiote does restore and amplify her powers, but when she gets too angry, it unleashes Gwenom! Spider-Gwen had this symbiote for years in Marvel Comics, and Sideshow is now capturing Gwenom in all her glory with a new Premium Format Figure.

Inspired by Inhyuk Lee's variant cover of King in Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #1, Gwen and her symbiote are beautifully captured here with this 22" tall statue. Gwen embraces her darker side, showing off this sleek black suit that features Venom's teeth throughout, and it's more grotesque design. A lot of detail was put into this Marvel Comics statue, and Gwenom will pair well with the recently revealed Venomized Hulk statue. Pre-orders are already live for Spider-Gwen, with payment plans being offered at $750 and a July 2026 release.

Marvel Comics Spider-Gwen – Gwenom Premium Format Figure

"It's a takeover … and a makeover! The Gwenom Premium Format™ Figure measures 22 inches (55.8 cm) tall, 10.5 inches (26.2 cm) wide, and 8 inches (20.3 cm) deep, striking a stunning juxtaposition between Gwen Stacy's violence and vulnerability. She is corrupted yet empowered as the liquified symbiote merges with her feelings — and fashion sense. Her hood bears salivating fangs like an oversized Venus flytrap, while the slimy symbiote creates a bodysuit and heels for its host."

"Gwenom's entire sense of self has been warped and distorted through a venomized lens, and she can be seen smirking even as an alien anger consumes her. Based on Inhyuk Lee's variant cover for King in Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #1 (2021), the fully sculpted Gwenom Premium Format™ Figure features a vicious antihero engulfing an Earth-65 icon."

