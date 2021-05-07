Miles Morales Spider-Man Gets A Marvel Mecha Mondo Upgrade

Miles Morales is joining Spider-Man and Symbiote Spider-Man as the newest Marvel Mecha figure from Mondo. Limited to only 1000 pieces, Mondo is releasing this special and exclusive Mecha figure for San Diego Comic Con 2021. In his new 1000 foot robot design, Miles is ready to take on any Kaiju or mighty threat that comes his way. Just like the previous Spider-Man Mondo releases, he will feature 30 points of articulation and a nice set of accessories like two swords, a web shield, and web attacks. It does seem like Mondo has modified some of the accessories to match Miles Morales Venom Shock attacks turning them yellow.

These Marvel Mecha figures from Mondo are very well done and will be a great collectible for fans of the 80s and 90s Japanese Mecha designs. I hope we can see more heroes arrive later on, like Mecha versions of Wolverine, Captain America, and others. The Miles Morales Spider-Man Mondo Mechanic is priced at $169.99 and is set as a Previews Exclusive. The best way to secure one of these bad boys is through your local comic book shop. However, online pre-orders are up and can be found here; just act fast before they thwip away.

"Marvel Mecha Spider-Man (Miles Morales) SDCC 2021 Exclusive Figure – Join in the battle by collecting your very own replica of Miles' famed Mecha. Inspired by Mondo's love for Manga and Japanese Mecha designs from the 80s and 90s, Miles Morales jumps into the 100-foot Spider-Man Mecha to battle giant sized intergalactic threats in this limited edition action figure! With over 30 points of articulation, he comes with a myriad of accessories including a web shield, web attacks, and two swords. This 10″ San Diego Exclusive figure is the perfect way to fight to those giant sized threats, all in the comfort of your living room! Limited to 1000 pieces."