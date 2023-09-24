Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man: No Way Home MJ Gets New Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new live-action Spider-Man figures

Mary Jane "MJ" Watson has returned to Hasbro's Marvel Legends line featuring her appearance from Spider-Man: No Way Home. MJ is portrayed by Zendaya and has played a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films. She made her debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming and then fell in love with Peter as well as uncovered his secret in Far From Home. Things get a little complicated in No Way Home, but she works hand in hand with Spider-Man as they dive into this new multiversal problem. Hasbro has faithfully brought MJ off the screen with this new figure that features her outfit from the final arc of the film and Doctor Strange's cube. She will get her own card back release and will join Peter #1, Peter #2, Peter #3, Sandman, Matt Murdock, and Lizard in this wave. Pre-orders for MJ are already live right here for $24.99 with a Winter 2023 release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home MJ Returns to Hasbro

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man and other Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures! This collectible 6-inch-scale MCU action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's MJ from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel's MJ Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure comes with 3 accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

MCU-INSPIRED MARVEL'S MJ: This Marvel's MJ action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired design and deco in their collections

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 accessories, including a Macchina di Kadavus box accessory

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of MCU action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

