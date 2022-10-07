Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts Integrated Suit Figure Revealed
After months of waiting, Tamshii Nations has finally ended their Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts Peter collection with Peter #1. Peter Parker is ready for a multiversal adventure of a lifetime as he joins himself twice to save the Multiverse. This Figuarts figure showcases the rerelease of the Integrated Suit with more accessories than the previous figure. Peter #1 will now come with six different hands, alternate eye parts, unmasked portraits, and a variety of web effects. This figure is a must have Spider-Man figure, and I have really fallen in love with the Figuarts line after I handled the first release of the Integrated Suit. It will be incredible to have all three Spider-Men in high detail and articulation that other places have not achieved yet. The Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man (Integrated Suit Final Battle) is priced at $99.99. He is set to release in April 2023 alongside the other spiders, and pre-orders are live and located here.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter #1 Has Arrived (Again)
"The Integrated Suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in S.H.Figuarts form! Spidey is decked out in his newest suit with golden accents on black and red; this figure takes full advantage of the S.H.Figuarts jointing system for dynamic poses! Spiderweb effect parts are also included. Other figures not included (sold separately)."
Product Features
- 5.9 inches (15cm)
- Made of ABS and PVC
- Based on the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie
- Part of the S.H.Figuarts line
- Final battle integrated suit version
- Other Spider figures are not included (sold separately)
Box Contents
- Spider-Man figure
- Alternate head
- Six Alternate pairs of hands
- Alternate eye parts
- Eye changing tool
- Removed mask parts
- Web (large)
- Two Webs (long)
- Two Webs (small)
