Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts Integrated Suit Figure Revealed

After months of waiting, Tamshii Nations has finally ended their Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts Peter collection with Peter #1. Peter Parker is ready for a multiversal adventure of a lifetime as he joins himself twice to save the Multiverse. This Figuarts figure showcases the rerelease of the Integrated Suit with more accessories than the previous figure. Peter #1 will now come with six different hands, alternate eye parts, unmasked portraits, and a variety of web effects. This figure is a must have Spider-Man figure, and I have really fallen in love with the Figuarts line after I handled the first release of the Integrated Suit. It will be incredible to have all three Spider-Men in high detail and articulation that other places have not achieved yet. The Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man (Integrated Suit Final Battle) is priced at $99.99. He is set to release in April 2023 alongside the other spiders, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter #1 Has Arrived (Again)

"The Integrated Suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in S.H.Figuarts form! Spidey is decked out in his newest suit with golden accents on black and red; this figure takes full advantage of the S.H.Figuarts jointing system for dynamic poses! Spiderweb effect parts are also included. Other figures not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

5.9 inches (15cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie

Part of the S.H.Figuarts line

Final battle integrated suit version

Other Spider figures are not included (sold separately)

Box Contents

Spider-Man figure

Alternate head

Six Alternate pairs of hands

Alternate eye parts

Eye changing tool

Removed mask parts

Web (large)

Two Webs (long)

Two Webs (small)

Box