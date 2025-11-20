Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Returns to 1977 with New US-Inspired Hot Toys Exclusive

Enter the Spider-Verse with Hot Toys as they return to 1977 for their newest 1/6 scale figure with the live-action Spider-Man series

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Spider-Man figure based on the classic 1977 US live-action TV series.

Limited to only 600 pieces, each collectible features a detailed fabric suit and 30 points of articulation.

Figure includes classic accessories: camera, utility belt, web shooter, swap hands, and web effects.

Preorder now for $255 on Sideshow Collectibles and relive Spider-Man’s vintage live-action era.

The Amazing Spider-Man was a live-action television series that aired on CBS from 1977 to 1979, starring Nicholas Hammond as Peter Parker. The show followed the young photographer Peter Parker, who is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superpowers. The show began with a television movie pilot in 1977, where Spider-Man takes on a villain who uses mind control to extort money. The series only lasted 13 episodes before being canceled, but it was significant for Marvel Comics as it was the first true live-action depiction of the character. Hot Toys is now putting this hero back in action with a brand new, limited edition, and exclusive 1/6 scale figure.

This Hot Toys Exclusive release is extremely limited, with only 600 pieces being produced, and it will feature a fabric suit with 30 points of articulation. As for accessories, Spider-Man will come with a camera, utility belt, web shooter, a variety of swappable hands, and webbing effects. He will also come with two interchangeable eye pieces, allowing Marvel fans to showcase different suits. Collectors are able to join a waitlist for this release on Sideshow Collectibles for $255, which fans can check out now.

Spider-Man (1977) [US] Hot Toys Exclusive – 1/6th Scale

"In the US TV series Spider-Man (1977), television audiences were introduced to the first live-action Spider-Man — a young university student, Peter Parker (played by Nicholas Hammond), who transforms into a crime-fighting hero after a radioactive spider bite. When a mind-controlling cult threatens New York, forcing citizens into chaos unless ransom demands are met, Peter must learn to balance his newfound "spider-sense", wall-crawling abilities, and his job as a Daily Bugle photographer to save the city."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Spider-Man Collectible Figure. This exclusive figure is only available in a limited quantity of 600 units in selected markets. The figure comes with two sets of interchangeable eye pieces to evoke the distinctive look of the early costume."

