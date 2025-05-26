Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: how to train your dragon, spin master

Spin Master Debuts New Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon Toys

The Isle of Berk awaits as Spin Master asks the question How to Train Your Dragon with a new assortment of collectibles

Article Summary Spin Master launches new How to Train Your Dragon toys inspired by the upcoming live-action film.

Highlights include the Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless with lights, sounds, and plasma blast effects.

The collection features dragon and rider figure sets, plus a massive Titan Red Death figure at 25” long.

Kids can transform into Toothless with a light-up mask or launch dragons into action with new toys now in stores.

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set to soar into theaters on June 13, 2025. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the visionary behind the original animated trilogy, this reimagining promises to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers. The film stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast. Set on the rugged isle of Berk, the story follows Hiccup, an inventive Viking who defies tradition by befriending Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond challenges the age-old conflict between Vikings and dragons, revealing the true nature of these majestic creatures.

To coincide with the film's release, Spin Master is launching an exciting new line of How to Train Your Dragon toys. Among the highlights is the Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless, a poseable action figure featuring lights, sounds, and a powerful plasma blast activated at the push of a button. Up next is the Dragons & Vikings assortment figures, where fans can choose from Toothless & Hiccup, Deadly Nadder & Astrid, and Gronckle & Fishlegs. There is also the Titan Red Death, which brings the beast from the final act to life, coming in at 25" long and having a mighty 23.5" wingspan!

If that was not enough, Spin Master is also releasing the Blast and Roar Toothless Mask, which transforms kids into the iconic dragon, complete with plasma blast lights, sounds, and sweet mist effect. On top of the mask, there is the Crossbow Launch Toothless, where kids can take their own Toothless and launch him into action, and he features a 15" wingspan. The Isle of Berk waist the next set fo dragon riders to arrive and Spin Master is giving kids all of the tools to do just that. This entire collection of new toys for How to Train Your Dragon is already available in stores and online right now

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!