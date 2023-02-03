Autobot Pretenders Leader Metalhawk Receives New Transformers Figure Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of figures like the return of Metalhawk

The fearless leader of the Autobot Pretenders has arrived at Hasbro with a new Transformers Legacy Evolution release. Metalhawk and his band of heroes featured a different transformation story from when they crashed on Earth in the Stone Age. Instead of animals, cars, or planes, they took on the form of humans and his in plain sight to protect humanity. However, his robot form was a beauty, and Hasbro has again brought him to life, standing 7" tall. Hawk transforms into his jet mode in 18 steps, and he comes with 2 blaster accessories. His yellow, blue, red, and white colored deco is popping, and he will be an excellent figure for any Autobot Pretender collectors out there. Hasbro has labeled Metalhawk as a Transformers Legacy Evolution Voyager class giving him a $34.99 price tag. This bot is set to arrive in June 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Metalhawk Reports for Duty with New Hasbro Figure

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Metalhawk action figure! Metalhawk is the fearless leader of the Autobot Pretenders, tirelessly fighting to spread freedom throughout the universe. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and combine the 2 blaster accessories into a double-barreled blaster accessory to prepare for battle!"

Includes figure, 3 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Metahawk action figure is inspired by The Transformers

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to jet mode in 18 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Metalhawk toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with 2 blasters and a sword accessory that attach to the figure in both modes

EVOLVE THE BATTLE: Transformers toy robots are upgraded with Evo-Fusion battle features! Evolve the battle by combining the 2 blaster accessories into a double-barreled blaster accessory

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (

