Spinatures Bride Of Frankenstein Figure Is Another Home Run

Waxwork Records is dipping its toe into the collectibles market with the new Spinatures line of figures. Scratch that, they are going the whole hog. With this figure of the Bride of Frankenstein and so many more teased, this line of collectible figures is going to be around for a long time. That is okay with us horror fans; we don't need an excuse to spend money ever. Made to sit on top of your vinyl while playing on a turntable, these figures are for anyone who not only plays records, but as we will see from the Spinatures figure, they were kind enough to send over for us to look at; these are great for horror fans as well. Here is The Bride in action.

The Bride Spinatures Figure Continues The Lines Excellence

First off, this packaging is fantastic. Coming in a nice square box, if you never wanted to open this, you would be forgiven. The figure is nicely posed in the box, behind a window box that shows off The Bride in a spectacular way. The box art by Robert Sammelin could not be more perfect, and there are great little touches that will warm the Monster Kid hearts. This Spinatures package was made with collectors in mind, that is for sure. I also love how these would stack, so like a Funko Pop, you can build the collection up and make better use of the real estate you have to work with.

Much like the Frankenstein, the sculpt here is astoundingly good. Those who do not collect spin vinyl can still appreciate how nice a bust this is of The Bride. That is the genius of Spinatures; they didn't pigeonhole themselves into just selling to vinyl collectors; anyone can pop this on the shelf and have a really awesome Universal Monsters piece. Everything about this is dead-on, and for those who do put it on their player, it is lightweight and caused no issues during playback. I have nothing bad to say about this figure.

I want every piece they make in this line; they are that good. These really are some of the best products to hit the market in some time, so go here and grab some for yourself. You will not be sad that you did.