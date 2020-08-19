Stan Lee Gets Iron Studios PX Exclusive Directors Chair Statue

The Godfather of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, is back with a new PX Exclusive collectible. From Iron Studios, Stan Lee is getting a director's chair statue that shows off the beloved comic bok superstar man in a new orange shirt. We have previously seen a MiniCo statue like this before but it featured the comic icon in a green shirt. Besides the shirt color change, not much else is different from the original Iron Studios Stan Lee MiniCo. He stands roughly 5.5" tall and will have his iconic signature on the back of his chair. His catchphrase "Excelsior" will also be placed on the base of his statue to inspire hope for any Stan Lee or Marvel collector.

The Previews Exclusive Orange Tee Stan Lee MiniCo Statue from Iron Studio will be price at $34.99. He is set to release in November 2020 and pre-orders can be secured from your local comic shop. However, some pre-orders can be found online here to save collectors the hassle from in-store shopping. Don't forget to check out the green tee original statue from Iron Studios here as well.

"From Iron Studios. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Iconic Marvel comic book creator and legend, Stan Lee joins your collection in miniature with this exclusive Mini Co. figure! Featuring a unique stylized sculpt of Stan sitting in the director's chair with his signature, this PREVIEWS Exclusive hand-painted Stan Lee Mini Co. figure measures about 5 1/2" tall on the Excelsior display base!"

Stan Lee Minico

Scale: Minico Figures Features: Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.5 in (H) x 3.5 in (W) x 3.5 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.4 lbs

Dimensions of the package: 200mm x 115mm x 95 mm