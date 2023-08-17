Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ray harryhausen, Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger, star ace toys

Star Ace Toys Debuts New Ray Harryhausen Statue with the Minaton

Be wary of the Minaton from the Eye of the Tiger as Star Ace Toys unveils their next Ray Harryhausen statue with the Minaton

Ray Harryhausen has created an impressive assortment of movie monsters during his time, creating stop-motion for the movies. Star Ace Toys has been slowly celebrating and honoring the works of Harryhausen with some new statues. An updated monster has returned, and this one comes back to fans from the film Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger. The bronze minotaur known as Minaton has been brought to life and is ready to serve Queen Zenobia once again. In the Eye of the Tiger, Minaton tries to stop Sinbad and has him fail his quest. Star Ace faithfully captures this monster right off the screen and comes in at roughly 12" tall. Each Minaton statue will be hand-painted with a Bronze finish, and a standard and deluxe are getting released. Harryhausen fans can find Deluxe Minaton 2.0 right here for $339 with a March 2024 release.

Beware the Power of Minaton, the Bronze Minotaur

"Ray Harryhausen's Minaton 2.0 (Normal Version)/Minaton 2.0 (Deluxe Version) 30CM SERIES POLYRESIN STATUE. The servant of an evil sorceress, the Minaton is a great bronze automaton that exists only to serve the will of its master. Powered by a clockwork heart, this large metal Minotaur has the strength of many men and towers over normal humans."

"Created by stop-motion genius Ray Harryhausen, this detailed replica of the animation puppet is 30cm (12") tall and comes in a Regular and Deluxe version. Traditionally sculpted by the artisans of the famed creature shop of Kaibutsuya, this all-new detailed Minaton statue is made from polyresin and stands 30cm tall. Each piece is hand-painted to look like it has a Bronze finish. The Deluxe version of this statue includes a weapons stand with three extra spears and a detailed display base."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!