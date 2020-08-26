Ahsoka Tano is Getting a New Star Wars Figure from Hot Toys

The day that Star Wars fans have waited for has finally arrived as they announce the long awaited Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure. Ever since Hot Toys announced that they would be releasing new figures based on The Clone Wars Animated Series, Ahsoka was the first character in people's minds. That day has finally arrived and The Siege of Mandalore version of Ahsoka is here to join the fight. Hot Toys is bringing the animated character to life with new realistic detail never seen before. She will feature a finely tailored outfit and armor pieces as seen in the final episodes of The Clone Wars. She will come with three holographic images, a cloak, dual blue lightsabers, interchangeable hands, and a display base.

Ahsoka Tano is a massive fan-favorite character that Star Wars fans are in love with. With rumors that she will be appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian, this will be a hot ticket item. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano 1/6th Scale Figure from Hot Toys is not live for pre-order just yet. Pre-orders will most likely drop on Sideshow Collectibles between 12-1EST which fans will able able to find here. This is one Star Wars collectible that fans will not want to miss out on and will be a perfect figure for their growing collection.

"Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta™ female, was the Padawan™ learner to Anakin Skywalker™ and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi™… Hot Toys is pleased to further expand its Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series by introducing a dynamic interpretation in 1/6th scale of the beloved character Ahsoka Tano representing her appearance in the final season of the acclaimed series!"

"The greatly detailed collectible figure is specially crafted with authentic styling featuring a skillfully crafted head sculpt with stunning likeness and articulated head-tails, specialized body to portray Ahsoka's physique, finely tailored outfit and armor pieces, Ahsoka's iconic lightsabers, a cloak, and a display base! Enrich you Star Wars collection with this amazing 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano Collectible Figure today!"