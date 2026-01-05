Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Star Wars Droid Factory Valentine's Day R2-LVU & R2-INO Revealed

A new set of Star Wars Droid Factory collectibles are here from Disney Parks including the love birds 2-LVU and R2-INO

Article Summary Disney unveils R2-LVU & R2-INO, festive pink and red astromech droids for Valentine’s Day collectors.

Inspired by Han and Leia’s “I love you, I know” scene, these droids bring romance to Star Wars fans.

Each figure features poseable articulation, Aurebesh “Beep/Boop” charms, and vintage-style packaging.

Exclusively available at Disney Parks and shopDisney, this 2-Pack is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Disney is celebrating love Star Wars-style with a new and adorable set of Star Wars Droid Factory astromech figures. Say hello to R2-LVU and R2-INO, two poseable droids that are decked out in pink and red finishes that bring galactic charm to Valentine's Day gifting. Each figure is fully articulated, allowing you to display them in dynamic poses and even receive their own double-figure card back packaging. To make things even cuter, R2-LVU and R2-INO will come with little charm tags that read "Beep" and "Boop" in Aurebesh, a pretty and playful nod to the language found throughout the Star Wars galaxy.

This special edition Star Wars Droid Factory set is inspired by the iconic exchange of "I love you" and "I know," between Han Solo and Princess Leia in The Empire Strikes Back. This collectible captures a sweet, romantic feel while staying true to the fun personality of the Droid Factory line. Each droid measures approximately 3.5" tall and will be found at Disney Parks in Galaxy's Edge as well as online drops, including through shopDisney. The Star Wars Droid Factory R2-LVU and R2-INO 2-Pack is priced at $26.99, and the perfect Valentine's Day surprise is already up for purchase now.

R2-LVU and R2-INO – Valentine's Day Star Wars Droid Factory

"I love you." "I know." All different types of droids populate the Star Wars galaxy. Each droid is different and has their own personality and colors. This pair of pink and red droids can be found among the endless clouds of Bespin. Join R2-LVU and R2-INO in their romantic adventures across the galaxy. May the Force be with you . . . and your droid action figures! Makes a great Valentine's Day gift for fans."

Magic in the details

Set of two action figures

Includes R2-LVU and R2-INO

Pink and red finishes

Charms with "Beep" and "Boop" in Aurebesh

Articulated

Poseable

Makes a great Valentine's Day gift

Vintage style packaging

Part of the Star Wars Droid Factory Collection

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!