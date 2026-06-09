Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Droids C-3PO The Black Series Figure Debuts from Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled a new collection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures as the 1985 animated series Droids is back

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars: Droids C-3PO Black Series figure, inspired by the 1985 animated series revival.

The 6-inch Star Wars Black Series release gives See-Threepio cartoon-accurate deco with retro Kenner-style packaging.

C-3PO includes a collectible character coin and joins Star Wars: Droids figures like R2-D2, Boba Fett, and a Stormtrooper.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Droids C-3PO figure now on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of September 2026.

One of the galaxy's most recognizable droids is back, receiving a nostalgic animated makeover from Hasbro. A new Star Wars: Droids See-Threepio (C-3PO) figure is on the way for The Black Series. Inspired by the classic 1985 animated series, this new figure release celebrates the protocol droid's starring role in one of the earliest Star Wars spin-offs. While C-3PO is often remembered for his nervous personality and endless complaints, the Droids cartoon placed him and R2-D2 at the center of the action. The cartoon follows the duo as they journey from owner to owner and find themselves caught in adventures spanning the galaxy.

Now, this new figure faithfully recreates 3Po's animated appearance with series-inspired deco that captures the beloved cartoon's look. As part of Hasbro's new 6" Droids collection, the figure is packaged on vintage-inspired Kenner card back artwork, and he will come with a collectible character coin. The other figures released in this wave consist of an Imperial Stormtrooper, R2-D2, and Boba Fett. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a September 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Droids See-Threepio (C-3PO)

"Create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco with this See-Threepio (C-3PO) figure. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

For the first time in The Black Series, you can collect a version of the beloved protocol droid with deco inspired by the 1985 spin-off of the original trilogy.

Kenner-inspired cardback packaging calls back to the original figure releases, including a plastic collector coin engraved with the character's name and portrait.

Collect more figures from The Black Series to build out your collection of droids – and the friends and foes they meet along the way (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).

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