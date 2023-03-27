Disney Unveils New R/C Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD Unit Droid Disney is expanding their Droid Depot as the new BD Unit is coming to life from the world of Star Wars with a new R/C robot

Disney is back with a brand new addition to their impressive Star Wars Droid Depot collection. Made famous from the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and also seen in The Mandalorian, the BD Droid comes to life. Collectors get to control this new droid with an impressive new release right from shop Disney. The BD Unit figure will be remote controlled and will allow fans to move him in forward, back, left, and right movements. Two buttons will also allow for sound effects and droid expression functionality, bringing him further to life. Star Wars BD will stand 10" tall and be an excellent companion for taking on the Empire or any Rebellion. The BD Unit Deluxe Remote Control Figure will be priced at $109.99. Star Wars fans can find that this little guy is available for purchase today right here. Be sure to check out BD's latest adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and stand against the darkness on April 28, 2023.

Bring Home Your Own Star Wars BD Unit Home Today

"BD Unit Deluxe Remote Control Figure – You'll have your own assistant droid to help you in any operations in distant locations, or a little closer to home, with this deluxe remote control BD Unit. This detailed Star Wars figure features authentic movement and light and sound features, plus you're even able to control its expression with the light-up remote."

Magic in the details

Includes BD Unit figure and remote control

Forward/Back/Left/Right movement

Press button for sound effects

Press button for Droid expression

Press rocker switch to alternate dome lights

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

Inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

BD Unit requires 4 x AA batteries, included

Remote control requires 2 x AAA batteries, included

Plastic

BD Unit: 10" H x 5 1/2" W x 6" D

Remote control: 3" H x 5" W x 1 1/2" D

Imported