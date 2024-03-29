Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, Marvel Legends, wolverine

Get Your Brown Pants Ready as Deadpool Returns to Marvel Legends

Hasbro gets ready for the next MCU film as they debut new Deadpool Legacy Legends figures featuring welcome reissues

Deadpool returns in a live-action figure solo release, complete with fan-favorite accessories.

Figures priced at $24.99 each, available for pre-order "April Pools Day" with Spring 2024 release.

The Deadpool figure is part of the celebrated Marvel Legends Series known for premium articulation.

Finally! Hasbro is getting ready for Deadpool & Wolverine as they debut their new Marvel Legends Deadpool Legacy figures. This set of figures seems to be some reissues with new packaging but are a must-own for fans. Deadpool is back at last and in his signature live-action figure for a long-awaits return to the Marvel Legends line. This is not the first time we have seen this figure, but it is the first time fans are getting him as a solo release. Deadpool's previous red suit release could only be found in a Negasonic Teenage Warhead 2-Pack in the X-Men 20th Anniversary wave a few years ago.

However, nothing keeps Wade Wilson down as this new release brings back the Merc with a Mouth with plenty of accessories with: four pairs of swappable hands, two katanas, two pistols, a knife, and a plush unicorn. Now, this is a Marvel Legends release, and this figure will surely sell out, so mark your calendars for his release on "April Pools Day" (4/1) at 10 AM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Deadpool will release alongside an X-Men: Origins Wolverine figure at $24.99 each with a Spring 2024 release.

Deadpool Finally Gets a Live-Action Solo Marvel Legends Figure

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DEADPOOL – (HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up| Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). Combined with impressive agility and stamina, Deadpool's powers of self-healing make him nearly unstoppable in a fight. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DEADPOOL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Deadpool figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Deadpool 2. The figure feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories including Wade's favorite unicorn and signature katanas."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order on April Pools Day, 4/1 at 10am ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

