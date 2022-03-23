Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Jedi Fallen Order Legacy Lightsaber Revealed

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge is getting a new Legacy Lightsaber as the fan-vote lightsaber finally arrives. For those unaware, Disney Parks hosted a fan vote with some iconic lightsabers in the Star Wars franchise. The winner of this vote got their lightsaber in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, and the winner of that vote was Cal Kestis from Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. This fan-got saber is finally hitting exclusively at Disney Parks on March 25. Cal Kestis himself Cameron Monaghan hit Galaxy's Edge to be the first to get his hands on it. I have yet been able to see Galaxy's Edge for myself, but unique lightsabers like this add to the fantastic job that Disney has done for Galaxy's Edge. Whether you want to build your own custom saber or build an iconic blade from the park, Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities has you covered. Star Wars fans can get check out pictures and some of the news about the new Legacy Lightsaber below and check out the full Disney Parks article here.

"Bright suns, Disney Parks Blog fans! The wait is finally over for all my fellow Batuuans. In 2020 we asked you to vote for which legacy lightsaber hilt you hoped to see offered at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities. You answered the call and the legacy lightsaber hilt you all voted for was the Cal Kestis legacy lightsaber hilt from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order!"

"Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays Cal Kestis in the critically acclaimed Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order video game, recently journeyed to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort and got the full Star Wars experience while checking out the Cal Kestis legacy lightsaber hilt. You can add this legacy lightsaber hilt to your personal collection when it arrives at Dok-Ondar's on March 25, 2022, only at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort!"