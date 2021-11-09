Star Wars Grogu Holiday Plush in Hover Pram Comes to shopDisney

Celebrate the holidays in Star Wars fashion as shopDisney reveals a new plush for this week's Bring Home the Bounty. Baby Yoda is back and is taking a ride in his Pram this winter as he wears a new adorable red and white outfit. The 13" plush is removable from the Pram with his hovering crib featuring a very simple yet elegant winter design feating the Mudhorn emblem, the Mandalorian helmet, and snowflakes. The Star Wars plush Grogu features a faux suede robe with fleecy trim, while the Pram uses a son and shiny fabric that will be perfect for snuggling up to this winter.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss out on owning this adorable and soft collectible, and it will be a nice gift to any fans this holiday season. This holiday plush is a nice collectible, and it changes up that standard Grogu look and gives us some new holiday cheer. The 13" Grogu Holiday Plush in Hover Pram from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is live right now on shopDisney here. Be sure to check all of the other incredible collectibles offered through shopDisney to fill out those holidays gift lists for the holidays.

"Celebrate the holidays with the child known as Grogu in his soft "hover pram" crib inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Grogu is happily clad in his holiday cloak with furry trims and fringed scarf."

Magic in the Details

Soft, shiny fabric "hover pram" with printed elements (lined)

Detachable Grogu (aka the Child, "Baby Yoda") plush figure

Embroidered features

Detailed plush sculpting

Faux suede robe with fleecy trim

Holiday print coat

Fringed scarf

Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Bare Necessities

Polyester / polyethylene pellets

13" H (figure in pram)

Grogu only 9" H

Imported