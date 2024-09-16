Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dagan Gera Turns to the Dark Side with Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Explore Dagan Gera's transformation from noble Jedi Knight to deadly dark side villain in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Hasbro unveils a new Dagan Gera Gaming Greats figure, featuring two red lightsabers that combine into a double-bladed saber.

Pre-order the new Dagan Gera figure on September 18 for $24.99, with a Spring 2025 release on Hasbro Pulse and retailers.

Showcase your Star Wars fandom with The Black Series Dagan Gera, featuring detailed sculpting and dynamic posing options.

Hasbro is back with a new Gaming Greats figure as they return to the events of the hit next-gen console game Star Wars Jedi; Survivor. Dagan Gera was once a a former Jedi Knight and was a noble and idealistic Jedi during the High Republic era. However, he was disillusioned with the Jedi Order after being trapped on the planet Tanalorr. He was separated from the rest of the galaxy for centuries, only to grow bitter and resentful, rejecting the ideals that he once held dear. Cal Kestis releases Dagan Gera' onto the galaxy once again, becoming a deadly new villain that the young Jedi must confront in the end. Dagan will come with two red lightsabers that can be connected to create one mighty double-bladed saber. His High Republic design from the game is also nicely sculpted, including his one-armed look. Pre-orders for this new video game villain are set to arrive on September 18 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and retailers for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release.

STAR WARS: TBS Jedi Survivor – Dagan Gera

"Former Jedi Knight Dagan Gera emerged from a bacta tank imprisonment motivated by betrayal, blaming the Jedi Order for the destruction that befell his greatest discovery, the hidden planet Tanalorr. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. The first release of this character in THE BLACK SERIES line, this STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Dagan Gera from the epic gaming franchise STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR."

"Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arm, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display and comes with 2 Lightsaber accessories, which can be connected to make Dagan's double-bladed saber."

