Star Wars Newest Droid L0-LA59 aka LOLA Comes to Hasbro

The new Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally here, with the first two episodes already live. The series will take place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith showcasing Obi-Wan in his exile on Tatooine. Without giving too much detail away, as the story unfolds Star Wars fans are introduced to a brand new droid in the Star Wars universe. This little droid L0-LA59 or LOLA, is an adorable new companion droid that will easily enter the ranks of droid fandom alongside BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO. Hasbro is ready this time and has unveiled a perfect assortment of collectibles featuring LOLA.

There are technically three different tiers of reveals here with the first one being the most expensive coming in at $89.99 for the Animatronic Edition which features 45 different lights, sounds, and even some interactive capabilities. We then drop down to $38.99 with a more child-friendly Star Wars bot with the Electronic Figure so some light and sounds. She tilts, opens and closes, and lights up, giving adults and kids a perfect non-expensive version of the adorable Lola. Both of these versions are truly incredible, and whether you want the high-end one or a little cheaper option, they are loaded with detail and some electronic elements to make them your next Star Wars collection buddy.

The last reveals from Hasbro is a new assortment of Star Wars The Bounty Collection figures. The Bounty Collection was introduced for The Mandalorian showcasing The Child a.k.a. Grogu, in a variety of adorable poses from the show. It looks like Hasbro is expanding their line by adding adorable droids to it with L0-LA59 or LOLA kicking it off. These little cuties look fantastic, and I definitely will not be missing out on owning either of them. Two packs it is priced at $16.99 each, and all of these LOLA figures are set to go up for pre-order starting June 1, 2022 here and at most online retailers. Obi-Wan Kenobi has only just premiered, and I cannot wait to see what other collectibles Hasbro has in store for us. It looks like a LOLA will be in Star Wars fan's hands in Fall 2022, which is an excellent release date compared to what we have been seeing. Be sure to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi right now on Disney+ to get caught up on all the Star Wars action before spoilers drop.

"STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99/Available: Fall 2022). The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. This toy features design and deco inspired by the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. Touch the censor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base. She even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements. Includes figure and 2 stands. X4 1.5V AA LR6 ALKALINE BATTERIES Required (not included). Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers."

"STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99/Available: Late Summer 2022). The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC figure lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. Standing around 5 inches tall, this STAR WARS toy features design and deco inspired by the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. Press the button on L0-LA59's head to activate droid sounds and lights in her eye and mouth. Plus, pose the panels on her head, open and close her mouth, and tilt her head from side to side. Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers."

"STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6, 2-PACK L0-LA59 (LOLA) – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2022). This L0-LA59 (LOLA) collectible toy 2-pack is inspired by the super-cute character from the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. These STAR WARS toys for kids feature L0-LA59 in "Cute Companion" and "Taking Flight" poses. Look for other STAR WARS figures from Series 6 like Grogu, R2-D2, and BD-1 to collect them all! Includes 2 2.5-inch figures. Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers."