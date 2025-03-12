Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, star wars

Star Wars: Rebels 1/6 Sandtrooper Figure Revealed by HONŌ STUDIO

Return to a galaxy far, far away as HONŌ STUDIO debut their newest 1/6 scale figures as Star Wars: Rebels comes to life

Article Summary Explore HONŌ STUDIO's 1/6 scale figures from Star Wars: Rebels, bringing characters to life.

Discover the Squad Leader Stormtrooper, featuring a distinct pauldron and tactical leadership.

Customize your display with unique backdrops and an animation-inspired style for ultimate posing.

Pre-order the new Star Wars collectibles for $175, releasing in March 2026 to expand your collection.

The Squad Leader Stormtrooper is a specialized rank within the Imperial Stormtrooper corps found in the Star Wars universe. The Squad Leader Stormtrooper commands a group of standard Stormtroopers during operations, serving as a tactical leader on the battlefield. They often carry additional gear, such as distinctive pauldron armor, to signify their rank. These troopers were first seen in Star Wars: A New Hope as they surveyed the sands of Tatooine, looking for two droids. Get some order in your Imperial Army with HONŌ STUDIO as they unveil yet another Star Wars: Rebels 1/6 scale figure!

The Squad Leader Stormtrooper is ready for action with a new 1/6 scale release that captured the sleek and more rounded animation style of the Rebels cartoon. This figure will be released alongside a standard Stormtrooper, but this version gets a new pauldron along with a heavy blaster. The backdrop included with the display base is also different, which can be customized with your very own Star Wars comic book or print. It is pretty sweet to see more Rebels collectibles finally arriving after all this time, and hopefully, more are on the way. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for these new HONŌ STUDIO Star Wars figures for $175 with a March 2026 release.

Star Wars: Rebels – Stormtrooper Squad Leader Action Figure

"The Stormtrooper Squad Leader is always found on the front lines, leading his troops into any combat situation. HONŌ STUDIO has transformed this character into a striking 1/6th scale action figure. Inspired by the acclaimed animated series Star Wars: Rebels, this action figure features the iconic white armor, complete with a distinctive helmet and an eye-catching orange shoulder pad adorned with the troop badge."

"Designed for dynamic display, it boasts multiple points of articulation and armor constructed from elastic materials, providing flexibility for various poses. Additionally, the action figure comes with an animation-style cover backdrop and includes multiple interchangeable hands and a blaster rifle, enabling a variety of scenarios. Lead the troopers into your Star Wars collection with this exciting addition."

