Japanese Spider-Man (1978) Swings In with New Hot Toys Exclusive

Enter the Spider-Verse with Hot Toys as they return to 1978 for their newest 1/6 scale figure with the live-action Japan Spider-Man series

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6-scale Japanese Spider-Man figure, limited to just 1,500 exclusive pieces worldwide

This Spider-Man is Takuya Yamashiro, hero of Earth-51778, from the classic 1978 Toei live-action TV series

Figure includes a highly detailed suit, unique Spider Bracelet, web effects, hands, and a themed display base

Japanese Spider-Man inspired Super Sentai and features iconic robot Leopardon, unlike Peter Parker’s version

Takuya Yamashiro, the Japanese Spider-Man from the 1977 Toei live-action series, has been fully integrated into Marvel's Spider-Verse as the hero of Earth-51778, a unique alternate universe. Unlike Peter Parker, Takuya is a motorcycle-riding high school student who gains his powers from an alien named Garia and pilots a giant robot, Leopardon, to battle kaiju-sized villains. The series only ran for 41 episodes, but it would go on to influence other popular Japanese series, such as Super Sentai and Power Rangers. Hot Toys is now stepping into the Spider-Verse with a new limited-edition 1/6-scale figure, limited to just 1,500 pieces.

Spider-Man will feature a newly developed mask with nose and mouth details, staying true to the live-action appearance. He will have a nicely tailored one-piece suit, along with his signature Spider Bracelet, which will be able to open and close. As for accessories, Hot Toys was sure to include a nice variety of swappable hands, an assortment of web effects, and a themed display base with the show's logo. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles right now. Good luck!

Spider-Man (1978) [Japan] –Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6th Scale

"In the Japanese TV series Spider-Man (1978), a young motorcyclist named Takuya Yamashiro (portrayed by Shinji Tôdô) stumbles upon a crashed spaceship and meets Garia, the last survivor of the Planet Spider. With Garia's injected blood and the gifting of the mystical Spider Bracelet, Takuya gains extraordinary spider-like abilities and access to the Spider Protector suit, which instantly wraps around him when activated by the bracelet."

"More than just powers, his bracelet can produce webbing, call his flying car (Spider Machine GP-7), or summon the giant robot Leopardon to defend Earth from the sinister Iron Cross Army and their leader, Professor Monster. Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Spider-Man Collectible Figure, meticulously crafted to capture the spirit of this unique Japanese Spider-Man. This exclusive figure is only available in a limited quantity of 1,500 units in selected markets.

