Clooney is Back as Batman with Hot Toys New Batman & Robin Figure

The Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder are back as Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new 1/6 scale figure for Batman from the 90s

Features include Clooney's Batsuit, interchangeable faces, and rolling eyeballs.

The Batman figure comes with iconic Bat gadgets and a themed display base.

Batman figure pre-orders are live for $265, expected to release in March 2026.

Batman is back as Hot Toys has unveiled their newest Caped Crusader is coming to life from their Dark Knight Cinematic Collection. Collectors better buckle up as Gotham City is about to be the start of the next Ice Age, as Mr. Freeze has arrived. That is right, George Clooney's iconic role as the Caped Crusader from Batman & Robin is coming to life in glorious 1/6 scale form. This figure is loaded with detail, capturing his signature batsuit with the infamous bat-nipples and a fabric cape. As for accessories, Hot Toys did not hold back, as Batman will feature three swappable lower faces, a separate rolling eyeball feature, and a themed base.

The Dark Knight will also come with some nice bat gadgets with a Bat Saw, Bat Launcher, Bat Bomb, Bat Laser, and, of course, the Batarags. Robin will also be releasing this film as a separate release, but it is faithfully crafted right off the screen, bringing the dynamic duo together once again. There are plenty of fans who truly love this version of Batman, so it is nice to see so much detail and love put into this release. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Batman & Robin 1/6 figures for $265, and he is set for a Match 2026 release.

Batman & Robin 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"As Mr. Freeze plots to turn Gotham City into a frozen wasteland to save his wife, Batman must navigate the chaos and betrayal by Poison Ivy, who seeks revenge against him. Fortunately, with Robin remaining his indispensable partner, they are ready to take on the threats to Gotham City. In celebration of Batman 85th Anniversary, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure based on the 90s classic, Batman & Robin."

"The stunningly detailed collectible figure is crafted based on George Clooney's portrayal of Batman in "Batman & Robin", featuring a newly developed head with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable lower faces, a newly tailored Batsuit that mimics a rubber-liked appearance, along with a selection of unique Bat gadgets including Bat Launcher with interchangeable accessories, Batarangs in different sizes, Bat Saw for cutting off Poison Ivy's vines, a Bat Bomb, a Bat Laser, as well as the signature credit card with Batman logo and a figure stand."

