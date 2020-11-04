The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Statue Coming Soon from Sideshow

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed one of their next statues from the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. This time they are taking us back to the season finale of the first season. We will be getting the villainess Moff Gideon in all of his glory. We are only shown a single image, but that is enough to show off what he is all about. His display base seemingly is his crashed TIE fighter, and he will be wielding the legendary Darksaber. The Mandalorian Moff Gideon will be shown in his Imperial outfit and will feature fabric keep. The fabric cape does seem to have some sort of a bendable wire, which will give Star Wars collectors the ability to add their own little spin to the statue. Sideshow Collectibles has also captured the likeness of Giancarlo Esposito quite perfectly in this design. Moff Gideon is surrounded by mystery, and this statue will be a great addition to any fans growing collection.

Besides this single image that Sideshow Collectibles has shown us, not much else is know about the statue. There could be some LED functionality that will give light to his suit as well as the Darksaber, but that could just be some added effect to the teaser image. An inserted LED effect would be pretty nice, especially showing off that infamous saber that everyone wants to know more about. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool find out more of The Mandalorian Moff Gideon statue from price, release date, and when pre-orders go live. Fans can RSVP with Sideshow here as well to make sure they know exactly when this statue will go live.

Sideshow presents the Moff Gideon™ Premium Format™ Figure as seen in the hit Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. This piece will be going up for pre-order in the near future. RSVP for more updates.