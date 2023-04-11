Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Black Series Cad Bane Revealed Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including live action Cad Bane

Cad Bane is making his rounds at Hasbro as the legendary bounty hunter is back with another figure. It was not long ago that Hasbro unveiled that Cad Bane was joining their Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett The Vintage Collection line. Originally debuting in the animated The Clone Wars series, this fan-favorite character recently got a new on-screen appearance. Featuring his new live-action design, Cad Bane is back and ready to put Boba Fett into the ground. Backed by the Pikes, this bounty hunter is a threat with a pistol in his hand, but Boba might have a trick or a Rancor up his sleeve. This new The Black Series release is a welcome addition to The Book of Boba Fett 6" collection, and he is priced at $24.99 with a Spring 2024 release. Pre-orders are arriving today at 1 PM EST for him at a variety of online retailers like here. Be sure to look out for other The Book of Boba Fett The Black Series figures also coming soon, like Black Krrsantan.

Boba Fett Better Watch Out for the Return of Cad Bane

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CAD BANE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CAD BANE figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series."

"Renowned bounty hunter Cad Bane was known for his impressive arsenal of weapons and allies. His work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine led him face-to-face with Boba Fett. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories."