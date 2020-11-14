Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Figures With Asajj Ventress and Zutton

Hasbro has unveiled some new additions to their Star Wars figure line. Starting things iff first is a long-awaited figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Asajj Ventress. This deadly assassin has been here with us since the beginning of the hit animated television series, and now Hasbro brings her to 6" glory. She will feature a new sculpt that adds a more realistic look to her original animated design. The Star Wars assassin will feature a new soft goods metallic finish that adds some neat detail to her design. Of course, she will come with her dual red lightsabers that can connect at the hilts. The Star Wars Asajj Ventress Black Series figure from Hasbro is set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-orders for her are already live, and fans can find them located here.

Hasbro also has revealed a new figure for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. Originally know as Snaggletooth, Zutton is getting his very own Vintage card back figure. The last time the Zutton was on a figure was in the 2001 Power of the Jedi figure line. This classic Star Wars character appeared on the Cantina on Tatooine, and now he is updated with new detail and articulation. The 3.75" creature will get his very own blaster and will be a great addition for any fans collection of the original trilogy. The Zutton Vintage Collection figure from Hasbro is set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here. Check out all the glams for both figures below:

"An assassin trained in the ways of the dark side by Count Dooku during the Clone Wars, Asajj Ventress yearned to be considered a true Sith, but such status wasn't allowed under the Sith's Rule of Two. This Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired lightsaber accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection."

"Imagine recreating iconic moments from your favorite sci-fi adventures with this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-inch-scale action figure that features premium deco across multiple points of articulation and design inspired by the original trilogy. Zutton includes blaster."