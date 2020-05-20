The Justice League Take on Darkseid in Massive Statue from XM Studios

XM Studios has finally revealed its massive DC Comics Justice League vs Darkseid Battle Diorama Statue. This statue is 1:6 scale and will feature 7 members of the Justice League: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman. The team will be placed in a very nice dynamic diorama as they take on Darkseid. There will be two statues offered, both highly limited in production and quite pricey. The first one is Version A that shows all of the bright colors of the heroes and Darkseid. XM Studios captured all of these heroes perfectly with beautiful sculpting and craftsmanship on each hero. Darkseid looks to be wearing metallic paint on his armor to make him stand out and it defiantly works. The second version being offered is a faux bronze statue. This theme was a big inspiration to the statues from history and these DC Comics heroes are immortalized for their heroics. This is another beautiful piece and does seem like it would fit perfectly in a museum. These are massive statues that any highly dedicate Justice League fan would be proud to own.

These statues celebrate the Justice League in an amazing and kick ass way. Each of these statues has their own vibe to them and would be a highlight of any fan collection. Like mentioned previously these statues are very limited with the Version A (Colored) being only 338 piece and Version B (Bronze) only 168 pieces. Both Justice League vs Darkseid Battle Diorama Statues from XM Studios will be priced at roughly $2,333. Pre-orders are already live and you can find the colorful Version A here. The Bronze Version B statue is an XM Studios exclusive and you can find located here. Check out this massive statue in all of its colored and bronze glory below.

XM Studios is excited to present our 1:6 DC EPIC DIORAMA series, Justice League VS Darkseid! An epic battle scene diorama all DC fans should have in their collection, Justice League comprising of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter engages in battle with one of Justice League's main adversary and one of the most powerful being in the DC Multiverse, Darkseid.

Justice League VS Darkseid comes in 2 Art museum worthy paint application:

Ver A – Full Coloured (Limited to 338 pieces produced)

Ver B – Faux Bronze (Limited to 168 pieces produced) – XM EXCLUSIVE

"Ver A – coloured version allows collectors to appreciate the heroes in their brightest glory, their colors and details brought to life, with Darkseid in the middle of the battle, surrounded and cornered by our heroes. Immortalised in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the XM quality finish."

"Ver B – Inspiration and concept behind the Ver B Faux Bronze version: The team was inspired by bronze statues fraught with history, memoralised and displayed in piazzas and museums, and wanted to draw reference from this concept. This Justice League vs Darkseid diorama is not made of bronze but by painting in a faux bronze style, it immortalises the scene as a moment in history. A history of the fight between good and evil, a fight between the Justice League and Darkseid. "

Justice League VS Darkseid Premium Collectible statue features:

An epic battle set near a sea harbour, the 7 members of the Justice League work together to fight against Darkseid.

A total of 8 fully sculpted detailed characters in 1:6 scale

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish