Star Wars Yoda Force Guidance Kyber Crystal Arrives on shopDisney

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Star Wars

Article Summary Yoda Force Guidance Kyber Crystal now available on shopDisney for $17.99, bringing Star Wars magic home

Crystal activates green lightsaber blades and unlocks Yoda's voice in Holocrons and Wayfinders

Compatible with Disney Parks collectibles including Savi's Workshop Hilts and Sith Wayfinders

Detailed replica features Aurebesh lettering and interactive lights and sounds technology

The Force continues to stay strong with Disney Parks as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge brings a galaxy far, far away within reach. Since the Disney Parks launch, plenty of impressive and limited edition collectibles have arrived, some of which pair with one another. The Disney Parks' Kyber Crystals are must-have collectibles that are sold at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, and are glowing crystals that can be inserted into customizable lightsabers or Jedi and Sith Holocrons. The crystals interact with lightsabers to change blade colors and unlock unique character voices when placed in Holocrons, depending on the color.

Disney is now bringing specific characters up for purchase to give Star Wars fans exactly what they want, like the Yoda Force Guidance Crystal. Save yourself a plane ticket and get yours right online from shopDisney, which can be inserted into various Disney Parks collectibles like the Holocron, which will change it to green and feature Yoda's voice. When inserted into the Sith Wayfinder, Yoda's sounds will play, and a special map will be showcased. Lastly, if you insert this Kyber Crystal into your Star Wars Savi's Workshop Hilt, the blade will illuminate green. One of these crystals is $17.99 and can be found at Disney Parks now or online through shopDisney.

Star Wars – Yoda Force Guidance Kyber Crystal

'The heart of the Lightsaber, the crystal is." Yoda explained it all but there is much to elaborate on the Force-attuned Kyber crystal that gives the Lightsaber its powerful glow and helps the Jedi connect with the Force. When placed in a Holocron, a Wayfinder, or Savi's Workshop Hilt, this Force Guidance Crystal will activate different features. This Kyber crystal (Series 1) is modeled after those in the Lightsabers belonging to a Jedi Consular."

Magic in the details

Detailed replica of Kyber crystal (Series 1)

Capsule has Aurebesh lettering

Activates lights and sounds when used with Holocron, Wayfinder and Savi's Workshop Lightsaber Hilts (each sold separately)

