Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman & Robin, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Steal a Kiss with McFarlane Toys New Batman & Robin Poison Ivy Figure

Get ready for a blast from the past as McFarlane Toys is taking fans back to the 90s with a new Batman & Robin DC Multiverse figure wave

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Poison Ivy figure from 1997's Batman & Robin.

Features actress Uma Thurman’s likeness and detailed costume design.

Collect all figures in wave to build a Mr. Freeze figure for Gotham.

Pre-orders open, with figure set to release in December 2023 for $24.99.

McFarlane Toys has announced their latest DC Multiverse figure with the mesmerizing Poison Ivy from the 1997 film Batman & Robin! It is time to immerse yourself back into the late-90s as this botanical beauty has returned and features the likeness of Uma Thurman. McFarlane Toys has captured her elegance perfectly here, along with Poison Ivy's enchanted green costume that is packed with her foliage detail. Poison Ivy is ready to unleash her seductive charm and showcase her plant-based powers in style. This figure will be released alongside the rest of the McFarlane Toys Batman & Robin wave that will feature Batman, Robin, and Batgirl. Each figure in the set will come with a Mr. Freeze Build-a-Figure part; collect all four figures to bring on a new Ice Age to Gotham. These figures come to life right off the screen and will be priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with a December 2023 release date.

Poison Ivy Returns from Batman & Robin with McFarlane Toys

"THE DARK KNIGHT™ battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE™, venomous POISON IVY™ and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE™. BATMAN™ finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN™, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR. FREEZE™ threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY™, the DYNAMIC DUD, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL™, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of Batman & Robin Build-a line will assemble Mr. Freeze

Poison Ivy includes a display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!