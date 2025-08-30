Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys
Suit Up with McFarlane Toys Newest 1/10 Deadpool #1 Statue
The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life with McFarlane Toys as the debut new and iconic 1/10 scale statue
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/10 scale Deadpool statue inspired by the Deadpool #1 variant cover
- Statue features fan-favorite Deadpool, complete with katanas, pouches, and battle-worn detail
- Includes Jeff the Land Shark alongside Deadpool, celebrating his recent rise in Marvel popularity
- Deadpool #1 statue releases September 2025 for $34.99; pre-orders are live at McFarlane Toys
Deadpool, alias Wade Wilson, first debuted in The New Mutants #98 and was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. Originally conceived as a parody of DC's Deathstroke, he quickly evolved into something more and became a fan-favorite Marvel Comics anti-hero. Known for his sharp wit, irreverent humor, and frequent breaking of the fourth wall, this Merc with a Mouth is constantly stealing the show. Over time, Deadpool has become a cult favorite, leading his own solo series and hitting mainstream success through films, starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc.
In 2018, Deadpool #1 marked a bold Fresh Start relaunch, penned by Skottie Young and illustrated by Nic Klein. McFarlane Toys is now bringing one of those #1 variant covers to life from Mike Deodato Jr. Wade is battle-worn, loaded up with pouches, and wielding his signature katanas for his statue. The statue also adds an extra element to the display with Jeff the Land Shark making a debut, most likely due to his rise in popularity. This Deadpool #1 statue is priced at $34.99, set for a September 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure also to check out the other recently revealed 1/10 Marvel Comics from McFarlane Toys with Wolverine #85 and Colossus (X-Men #1).
Deadpool #1 w/Jeff – 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure
"It's been a while since Deadpool's had to merc to make ends meet, but things are tough all over. While Deadpool tries to get his humble mercenary-for-hire business back off the ground, a catastrophic threat so unfathomably huge, so mind-breakingly cataclysmic it defies description, is heading toward Earth, and there's only ONE PERSON WHO CAN STOP IT!!! Oh no, wait…it's not Wade is it? Oh, %$@#. It's Wade."
- Inspired by DEADPOOL #1 cover artwork.
- 1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.
- Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.
- Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.