Super7 Brings Back ThunderCats Toy Recolor Lion-O with New Release

Super7 is back with some cheaper ThunderCats figures as Lion-O has returned in his original Toy Recolor design

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new ThunderCats Lion-O figure in his original Toy Recolor design from the 1980s.

The latest Lion-O joins Super7's affordable Deluxe line, featuring fewer accessories for collectors.

Exclusive to Target, the Lion-O (Toy Recolor) comes with a claw shield and Sword of Omens, priced at $35.

Pre-orders for the 7” scale Lion-O figure are live now, with an expected release in October 2026.

ThunderCats burst onto the scene back in 1985 and was a hit animated series that blended sci-fi, fantasy, and superheroes to create a legendary and unforgettable adventure. The story follows the heroic ThunderCats, who are feline-like humanoid aliens that are fleeing their destroyed home planet, Thundera. They find themselves crash-landing on a strange new world called Third Earth. Leading the team is Lion-O, the young Lord of the ThunderCats, who also wields the mystical, legendary Sword of Omens. Similar to Masters of the Universe's He-Man, this mystical weapon grants him strength, insight, and the iconic battle cry: "ThunderCats, Ho!" Alongside the show, the original ThunderCats toy line by LJN became a massive hit in the mid-'80s.

This popular 80s franchise featured detailed action figures of the main characters, vehicles, and even playsets like the Cat's Lair, which Super7 has brought back to life with more detail, larger figures, and even throwback recolors. Lion-O is now back for Super7's new, cheaper Deluxe line, which cuts back on the accessories and gives the ThunderCats fans. Releasing exclusively at Target is the newest ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Lion-O (Toy Recolor), which includes just a shield and sword. These figures come in simple card back packaging, which is elegant, and pre-orders are already live for this simplified rerelease for $35 and an October 2026 release.

Super7 ThunderCats Lion-O (Toy Recolor) Deluxe

"ThunderCats, HO!" Lion-O, Lord of the ThunderCats, is here to roar once more to summon his fellow heroes and put fear in the hearts of his foes! This 7" scale highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of Lion-O is inspired by the vintage toy line and includes a red claw shield, and the red Sword of Omens. Upgrade your childhood collection with Lion-O and the rest of the vintage toy inspired wave of ULTIMATES! "

