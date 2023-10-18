Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: NYCC, Super7, toxic crusaders

Super7 Debuts NYCC 2023 Toxic Crusaders Radiation Ranger (Glow)

Super7 has dished out some new and exclusive figures from New York Comic Con 2023 including a brand new Toxic Crusaders release

NYCC has come and gone for 2023, and a nice set of exclusives has arrived, especially from Super7. Since the convention, some of these exclusives have arrived online for fans who did not attend the event. One of which is a new Ultimates figure from Toxic Crusaders who is getting a glowing upgrade. The Radiation Ranger is back, who made his debut in the animated series Toxic Crusaders spin-off. Coming to life from the world of The Toxic Avenger, the Radiation Ranger is one of the environmentally conscious crusader who is here to fight against pollution and other toxic threats. He acquired his powers after some exposure to some hazardous waste, giving him a new green-skinned, muscular design with a variety of superhuman abilities. Super7 has given Radiation Ranger a full glowing upgrade with a radiation rifle, land mines, Nuclear waste drum shields, and a life support backpack. Toxic Crusaders fans can snag up the glow-in-the-dark edition of Radiation Ranger right now here for $65. Be sure to check out the rest of The Toxic Avenger Ultimates line from Super7 right here to finish your collection.

Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! Radiation Ranger (Glow)

"They're called Radiation Rangers for a reason, and the glow-in-the-dark edition of Radiation Ranger will leave little doubt as to its toxic origins! This highly articulated, 7" scale Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! Radiation Ranger is inspired by the vintage toy from the early '90s and comes in a special edition glow-in-the-dark body with multiple interchangeable hands and an array of accessories. Between its menacing looks and unearthly glow, this Radiation Ranger ULTIMATES! Figure may be just enough deterrent to keep door-to-door solicitors off your front porch- don't miss your chance to bring one home!"

Radiation Ranger figure

3 Alternate pairs of hands

Nuclear waste drum shield

Radiation rifle

Life support backpack

2 Toxic land mines

