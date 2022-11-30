Super7 Unveils Voltron Defender Of The Universe Galaxy (Black & Gold)

The true Defender of the Universe is back as Super7 unveils a brand new Made-to-Order Voltron figure. A more intense version of the infamous bot has arrived with the Galaxy Black Voltron ULTIMATES! Say goodbye to that white deco and say hello to a slick exclusive black and metallic gold color scheme. This Voltron means business, and Super7 has included a nice set of accessories with some swappable hands as well as his signature Blazing Sword and shield.

Just like most Super7 ULTIMATES! figures, Voltron: Defender of the Galaxy (Galaxy Black Variant) will come in some sweet deluxe slipcase packaging with a new updated design featuring gold foil accents to match his new deco. There is currently only one other Voltron figure released by Super7, so hopefully, with its second release, we will some more figures arrive and some intergalactic villains finally rise up. The Voltron: Defender of the Universe Ultimates! (Galaxy Black) the figure is priced at $54.99. Fans can find pre-orders live right here, and he is set to save the day in Q3 2023.

Voltron: Defender Of The Universe (Galaxy Black)

"One look at its imposing black and gold colorway and you know that this Voltron means business! Inspired by vintage Japanese die-cast robots, this 7" scale highly articulated Galaxy Black ULTIMATES! figure features an exclusive black and metallic gold color scheme, includes interchangeable hands along with Blazing Sword and shield accessories, and comes packaged in a collector-friendly deluxe slipcase style box with gold foil accents. Lord Zarkon, Prince Lotor, and Witch Haggar will think twice before trying to tangle with this version of Voltron, but we know you won't hesitate to add the made-to-order Galaxy Black ULTIMATES! figure to your collection!"

4x Interchangeable hands 2x Lion hands 2x Open mouth Lion hands

1x Blazing Sword

1x Shield

