Catwoman Returns to the 90s with New DC Comics Tweeterhead Statue

Tweeterhead is back with their newest DC Comics statue as the cat is back with an updated 90s Quarter Scale Maquette

This 18” tall statue features Catwoman in a striking, glossy purple suit ready to pounce.

Limited to 300 pieces, this sleek statue is a must-have collectible for Catwoman fans.

Pre-order now for $655 at Sideshow Collectibles, shipping in June 2025.

Tweeterhead is returning to the DC Universe once again as they unveil a new Quarter Scale Variant Catowman statue. Catwoman has sported many stylish looks over the years, but one of her most famous is the purple catsuit, which became her signature costume during the 1990s. This sleek, form-fitting design was introduced in Catwoman #1 (1993) by writer Jo Duffy and artist Jim Balent. The look featured a bold purple bodysuit, black gloves, knee-high boots, and her classic cat-eared cowl. A new design like this was needed to make her stand out in DC Comics and step away from the shadow of Batman, and it worked.

Coming in at 18" tall, Catwoman is on the prowl once more with a beautifully crafted statue featuring this skin-tight purple suit. From the glossy suit to her classic cowl with flowing black hair, this statue will even get Batman's attention. This variant will be limited to only 300 pieces, so be sure to get one while you can and be sure to check out the more modern versions as well. Pre-orders for Catwoman (Purple Variant) are already live for $655 through Sideshow Collectibles with a June 2025 release.

Tweeterhead – DC Comics Catwoman (Purple Edition) Maquett

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead present our newest Catwoman Quarter Scale Maquette! Gotham's most notorious thief turned ally is ready to steal your heart, and wallet! This new Catwoman (Purple Edition) Maquette measures roughly 13.875" tall, 11" wide and 8" deep in 1:6 scale, and roughly 18.375" tall, 14.65" wide and 10.6" deep in 1:4 scale, when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base, to the top of Catwoman's ears, to the furthest out points on the base, Catwoman's face and her outstretched claws."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Catwoman in her throwback purple colorway, atop a lion-style rooftop ready to pounce! Dynamically posed with claws out and whip in hand, this Catwoman is ready to slink her way into your collection! Collect with Passion, Collect with Tweeterhead!"

