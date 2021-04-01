Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor

There is no better way to celebrate Deadpool's birthday than with a brand new action figure announcement from Sentinel. The company has unveiled that the Merc with a Mouth is joining their Marvel Fighting Armor figure line. This wise-cracking anti-hero will now join Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Captain America with his own die-cast upgrade. Sentinel's Fighting Armor line gives iconic Marvel heroes their own Tony Stark upgrade and now it is Deadpool's turn behind the wheel. This deadly figure stands roughly 6.5" tall and will come with katanas, pistols, throwing stars, swappable hands, and a display stand. Just like in the comics, Sentinel does allow all of these Deadpool accessories to be attached to his body for easy access and badassery.

Deadpool in a super-powered tech suit, what could go wrong? This figure will be a must-have for any Merc fans and it will be a great new addition to the Fighting Armors figure line. Deadpool is priced at $99.99, scheduled to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here. Do not forget to add some of the other Sentinel Marvel heroes to your collection as you'll be able to create some fun moments when Deadpool is in your hands.

"Deadpool is no longer contented with just using yellow speech bubbles to talk to his fans. This time he has become a fully spray-painted, totally articulated action figure, sure to capture collectors' heart with his cool (kickass!), funny, manly (sexy?) movements!!

Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness. The product comes with 2 katanas (handheld or mounted on the back), 2 pistols and 4 shurikens so Deadpool can show off how proficient he is with weapons of all kinds. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial poses."

Size: Approx. 165mm

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Diecast

Accessories: Main body, Katana x2, Pistol x2, Shuriken x4, Fist/Open Hand/Weapon holding hand 2 types (LR), Display stand