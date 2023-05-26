Enter the Spider-Verse with BoxLunch's Latest Spider-Man Collection BoxLunch is back with a brand new apparel collection as we enter the Spider-Verse with Spider-Man and some of his amazing friends

It is almost time for web heads to experience the cinematic release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters on June 2. To prepare for such an event, BoxLunch has launched a brand new collection of apparel and merchandise inspired by the film. It is time to enter the Spider-Verse and wear some of the best clothes from this side of the multiverse with this slick collection featuring men, women, and kids clothes. This consists of jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, pajama sets, pins, backpacks, and much more, all with the flair of some iconic spiders.

The Spider-Man fandom is something special, and getting another animated Spider-Man film is a real treat. Collectors and fans will be able to hit up the premiere in style with webtastic gear like the Miles Morales Bomber Jacket, Miles Soccer Jersey, and Crewneck! Plenty of Across the Spider-Verse character are also making an appearance with Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, and more. There is plenty in this collection to have you swinging around the city in style, and you can only find it at BoxLunch right here.

Save the Spider-Verse in Style with BoxLunch

"In celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2nd, BoxLunch is launching an all-new collection inspired by the web-slinger hero Miles Morales and the new cast of Spider-people, including Spider-Punk, Spider-man 2099, and Spider-Gwen. Available in-store and online beginning May 22, this spectacular collection includes exclusive apparel, accessories, and more! Additionally, a separate collection celebrating the legacy of Spider-Man will also be launching in-store and online. This collection features iconography from the Super Hero's history across apparel, accessories and more."

"Our fans are passionate about their fandoms, and Spider-Man has been a fan-favorite at BoxLunch for many years. We are happy for fans to be able to show their love for Spider-Man with our two new collections," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!