Batman Who Laughs Enters the Mortal Kombat with McFarlane Toys

The Dark Nights: Metal comic run is easily one of my favorite DC Comics stories in the past couple of years. The introduction to the Dark Multiverse was and very unique twist on the Multiverse theory and the story was pretty dark with the introduction to some new villainous characters. This included a new cabal of evil versions of Batman, that were all united under the leadership of The Batman Who Laughs. This version of Batman came to be after this variant killed his Joker in his world, unleashing the toxin in his blood and turning him into the next Joker. There is still plenty of love for The Batman Who Laughs, especially with McFarlane Toys as a new figure has arrived for their Mortal Kombat XI line! That is right, a new bloody contender has arrived at the Mortal Kombat as the Noob Saibo DLC skins come to life. Tons of creepy detail was placed in this figure, and he will be a must own figure for any DC Comics Collector. The Batman Who Laughs aims to kill the kompetition in October 2022 for $19.99, and pre-orders are live here.

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

The Batman Who Laughs is featured in his look from Mortal Kombat 11

Includes curved blade accessory and base

Showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures