Take Down the Droid Army with LEGO's New Star Wars AT-TE Set

The Clone Wars continues to rage on as LEGO announces their newest Star Wars set. We are returning to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with a returning visit to Utapau. The 212th assist Obi-Wan Kenobi in taking down General Grevious, and the Separatists are putting up a fight. The AT-TE Walker set comes in at 1,082 pieces and features eight mini-figures. Five Clone Troopers are included, with Commander Cody leading the fight, and three Battle Droids take them on. A Spider Droid can be built as well, giving the Separatists at least somewhat of a fight. The AT-TE stands 7.5" tall and 17" long and features posable legs and an extendable handle to lift and move it. This Star Wars tank has a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with two stud shooters and a seat for the Gunner. The Droid Army will be in full retreat with this set, and it is priced at $139.99. Pre-orders go live on August 1, 2022, and fans will be able to find the set right here.

"Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE Walker (75337). A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans aged 9 and up, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit, and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO minifigures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play, and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE."

"The set includes 5 LEGO minifigures – Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, and 3 212th Clone Troopers – to pit against 3 Battle Droid LEGO figures and a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid, plus assorted cool weapons. Find building instructions in the box and on the LEGO Building Instructions app, which has interactive viewing tools to enhance the creative experience. Explore the entire LEGO Star Wars range to discover other construction sets to delight people of all ages."

AT-TE Walker building toy (75337) – Kids can recreate the Battle of Utapau with this detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ version of an AT-TE Walker from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

5 LEGO® minifigures and 3 LEGO droid figures – Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, 3 212th Clone Troopers, and 3 Battle Droids, all with weapons, plus a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid

Designed for play – The AT-TE has posable legs and an extendable handle to lift and move it, and the detachable cockpit and the 2 detailed cabins for Clone Troopers are easy to access

Playful features – A 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters and a seat for the 212th Clone Gunner, 6 blaster cannons, 2 thermal detonator elements and more

Build together – Kids and their friends, siblings or parents can share the fun of building the AT-TE Walker, which measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 17 in. (44 cm) long and 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide