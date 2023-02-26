Take Flight in The Mandalorian's N1 Straighter with Iron Studios Iron Studios is back with another impressive assortment of 1/10 scale Art Scale statues like another for The Mandalorian fans

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett was a great Disney+ series, and it gave new mythos on the legendary bounty hunter. However, fans must admit that some of the best episodes of that first season involved The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian Season 3 is arriving next week, and fans could not be more excited to see Din Djarin and Grogu back together again. New adventures, new characters, and even a new ride await this intergalactic duo. After the destruction of the Razor Crest, Mando modifies a Naboo Starfighter as his new means of transportation, bringing some iconic prequel elements back to the screen. Iron Studios is bringing this new Star Wars ship to life with an impressive statue standing 12" tall, 23" wide, and 12" deep. Everything about the ship is faithfully captured and even features Grogu and The Mandalorian in the cockpits. The Star Wars collectible will not be cheap, though, with a $799.99 price, a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

N-1 Starfighter from Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett

"Activating its Hyperdrive and traveling through an alternative dimension faster than the speed of light, a Mandalorian warrior together crosses the galaxy on board a new silver starfighter with his small companion. With the bounty hunter piloting and his protégé as a passenger, excitedly observing through a bubble-shaped dome behind the flight deck."

"They both follow their fate, ready for any situation, in their specialized transportation created to be as quick and agile as possible and duly armed for combat with blaster cannons and proton torpedo launchers. Jumping to the hyperspace, Iron Studios present the statue "Mando`s N-1 Starfighter – The Book of Boba Fett – Demi Art Scale 1/20", the first starfighter from the universe of Star Wars released by Iron Studios."