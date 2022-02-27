Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles MiniCo Make Their Debut with Iron Studios

Your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back as Iron Studios unveils a whole new set of MiniCo statues. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are back, and ready for action with these adorable and action packed 5" tall statues. All four statues are released individually, giving collectors the ability to purchase their favorite turtle or buy all four to connect them for one amazing statue. Iron Studios' unique MiniCo designs work perfectly with these characters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will appreciate it. All TMNT members are used in an action pose as they stand on a rubble base with fun added sculpting additions to each. All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles MiniCo statues are priced at $39.99 each are set to release in Late 2022. Pre-orders for each are already live, and they can be all found located right here. Cowabunga!

"In New York City, four young brothers secretly fight against evil, facing bandits and even alien invaders. Created in the comics by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or TMNT as they're known, became a great success in the late 1980s, expanded to many media, and is revered until today by fans all over the globe, and now gains its first line of statues by Iron Studios. The heroes' group is made of four mutant turtles that, thanks to a viscous substance called Mutagen or Ooze, acquired human-like characteristics and were baptized by their sensei with the name of Italian Renaissance artists."

"Trained in the ninjutsu martial arts by their master, a rat called Splinter, they use a sewer network as their home and headquarters. Their greatest arch-enemy is the evil Shredder, leader of the criminal ninja group Foot Clan."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 4.7 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.6 lbs

MSRP: USD 39,99 (American US Dollars)

Part of an TMNT MiniCo diorama.

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022