Exit Vault 33 in Style with GUNNAR's Limited Edition Fallout Glasses

Get ready to explore the new post-apocalyptic world with Gunnar as they debut their newest glasses for the upcoming Fallout series

Get ready to navigate the irradiated wastelands of the Commonwealth and explore the depths of Vault 33 with style. To help celebrate the new live-action Fallout series arriving on Amazon Prime on April 12th, GUNNAR has a new pair of glasses for just the occasion. These stylish spectacles blend retro-futuristic square design with their cutting-edge technology to enhance your gaming, adventuring, or valuting experience like never before. With a sleek Vault-Tec logo etched onto the frames, these bad boys will not only boost your charisma levels but also block harmful blue and UV lights. The Wasteland can be a deadly and bright place, and these glasses will surely help any Vault Dwellers protect their eyes while their adventure awaits. Gunnar will have three versions of the Vault 33 Glasses to choose from, including Sun Tint (Blue), Clear, and Amber lenses. Each Fallout Vault 33 Glasses will come in a Vault-Tech metal case with a Pip-Boy sleeve, and they are all officially licensed merchandise for the upcoming Amazon Studios Fallout series. So take on the Wastelands in style with Dog-Meat for $99, and pre-orders are live, with each pair releasing in April.

Add Some Vault 33 Style to Your Fallout Collection

"Please stand by… equip your Pip-Boy and return to the post-apocalyptic' 40s-favored world of Fallout ® with the exclusive Amazon Studios'® Fallout Vault 33 glasses. This retro-futuristic square frame style features a stainless steel and nylon front finished with olive metal temples. Equipped with flexible spring hinges for a comfortable fit, the built-in side shields offer protection from light noise. GUNNAR's advanced lens technology prevents digital eye strain whether playing Fallout or watching the latest episode on Amazon Prime."

KEY FEATURES

Retro-futuristic square-style stainless steel and nylon frame material

Flexible spring hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology

G-Shield® Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed Amazon Studios® Fallout® glasses

