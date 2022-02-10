The Batman Batarang Replica Revealed by Factory Entertainment

Ticket pre-orders for The Batman have finally arrived, allowing bat-fans to see a new story featuring a younger Bruce Wayne. Ticket pre-orders were not the only thing going live today as Factory Entertainment has revealed their first The Batman replica collectible. The 2022 batarang comes to life right out of the film with this incredible replica that is a direct prop from the upcoming film. Every Batman has their own unique design and that always includes its Batmobile, Batsuit, and of course, the Batarang. With weathering detail, and displayed in an acrylic window, this replica comes with its own unique limited edition number and will be the ultimate collectible for any fans batcave. The Batman Limited Edition Prop Replica from Factory Entertainment is priced at $299.99, set to release in Summer 2022, and pre-orders are located here.

"Pop culture collectibles manufacturer,Factory Entertainment, is adding to its wide range of high-end movie prop replicas with a line of limited-edition replicas from the highly anticipated Warner Bros. and DC motion picture, The Batman. The first release, which is now available to pre-order, is the Batarang™. Product developers at Factory Entertainment were provided with digital assets of the Batarang™ prop directly from the production team of The Batman. This allowed the company to produce a full-size, screen-accurate replica featuring all of the fine detail of the original prop. Each replica features a hand-weathered finish replicating the on-screen appearance of the prop."

"To enhance and exhibit the beauty of the replica, Factory Entertainment has included a museum quality presentation box with a piano-black finish and acrylic window, allowing collectors to showcase this exquisite piece to maximum effect. Also included is a metal plaque with a unique limited-edition number and a certificate of authenticity."

"We're very excited to unveil our first of many collectibles from The Batman" said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "The Batarang™ is an essential piece of The Dark Knight's arsenal, and we thought this would be the perfect prop replica to start with. We're also well into development of full-size replicas of The Batman's cowl and his grapple launcher, and fans can expect further announcements on those, along with offerings in our other collectibles lines, very soon."