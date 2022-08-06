The Child's Play Franchise Comes to Mezco Toyz with 5 Points Set

Mezco Toyz has really outdone themselves this time as they unveiled their newest 5 Points figure. The 5 Points line takes collectibles back to a simpler time with limited articulation and sweet accessories. It looks like Mezco is bringing the world of horror to the line as the Child's Play franchise comes to life. That is right, Chucky is back, and he is ready to increase his kill count with a fantastic set featuring the killer doll over the franchise. Collectors will be able to display Chucky in his appearances in Child's Play, Child's Play 2, and Bride of Chucky. From the Good Guys Doll to sacred and ripped-up faces, horror fans are getting the full packing here, and Chucky is bringing an arsenal with him. Weapons include a knife, axe, gun, and plenty of swappable hands like the deadly knife hand. This is an incredible Child's Play figure set, and it is priced at $36, set for a Q2 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"You just can't keep a Good Guy down!" Sorry Jack…Chucky's back to wreak havoc on the 5 Points lineup! This deluxe figure set comes with all the parts and pieces you need to create your favorite version of the Lakeshore Strangler! Complete with 4 interchangeable heads, 5 interchangeable arms, 5 interchangeable accessories, and 2 interchangeable chest pieces, Chucky can take on multiple, distinct looks from different 'Child's Play' films! Each 5 Points Chucky Deluxe Figure Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, perfect for display."

THE 5 POINTS CHUCKY DELUXE FIGURE SET INCLUDES:

Four (4) head portraits

One (1) 'Good Guys' portrait

One (1) sneering portrait

One (1) 'pizza face' portrait

One (1) scarred portrait

Five (5) interchangeable arms

Two (2) interchangeable chest pieces

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) axe

One (1) ruler

One (1) handgun

One (1) hunting knife

One (1) switchblade

One (1) display base

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.