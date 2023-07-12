Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, sdcc

The Dark Knight Bank Robber Joker Figure Debuts Exclusive to SDCC

McFarlane Toys has even more DC Comics San Diego Comic Con exclusives arriving this year that will be booth exclusives

It is time to put the master plan in motion as the Joker is back with a brand new figure from McFarlane Toys. Coming to life from The Dark Knight Bank Robber Joker has returned, and this time an exclusive release. McFarlane Toys has revealed that Bank Robber Joker will be only found at San Diego Comic Con this year at the DC Booth #4645. Batman fans will get two swappable heads and an extra pair of hands with this special release. His designs are faithfully captured from the opening sequence of The Dark Knight, making this Gold Label release a must have collectible for Batman fans. It is releases like this that make the DC Multiverse stand out, making this a more than worthy SDCC exclusive. No price has been revealed, but fans can check out his product listing right here.

Bank Robber Joker is Heading to SDCC with McFarlane Toys

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham City's citizens quite like The Joker·. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever The Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

THE JOKER™ (Bank Robber) is based on his look in the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT™

THE JOKER™ (Bank Robber) comes with alternate head, alternate hands and a base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

