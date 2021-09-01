The Dark Knight Trilogy Batmobile Tumbler Revealed by LEGO

It is time to hit the streets of Gotham once again as LEFO reveals their newest DC Comics building set from the hit The Dark Knight Trilogy. Coming in at 2,049 pieces, the Tumbler Batmobile comes to life right before fans eyes measuring 17 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 6 inches tall. The LEGO set will include two mini-figures with Batman and the Joker from The Dark Knight. This massive batmobile will also feature an opening roof which will show off the internal details of this batride and control panel. The vehicle is faithfully recreated from The Dark Knight Trilogy and will make a great set for any fan of this legendary series. The LEGO DC Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy Batmobile Tumbler is priced at $229.99 and set to release on November 1. 2021. Pre-order for this beast is already live, and it can be located right here.

"LEGO® DC Batman™ Batmobile™ Tumbler (76240) will stretch your construction skills and capture the style of one of the most iconic vehicles in cinema history. The impressive build-and-display Tumbler from the Dark Knight™ trilogy of Batman movies features an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. Batman and The Joker™ minifigures are included with a stand. With a sturdy base to display the finished model at its best, your recreation of the Tumbler will provide pleasure long after the hands-on work has been completed."

"Rediscover the joy of creative construction with adult LEGO building sets. Satisfying to build and stunning to display, adult LEGO kits make great birthday presents, holiday gifts and personal treats for any fan of model making or comic-book culture."

