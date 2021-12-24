The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Comes to Good Smile with New Statue

The critically acclaimed open-world adventure game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim comes to life once again and this time with Good Smile Company. The Dovahkiin is back and is ready for war with a brand new Pop Up Parade statue that will stand roughly 7 inches tall and is packed with detail. Good Smile Company is using the default The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim skin of the Dovahkiin for this statue, and they do not disappoint. The Dragonborn is shown in his fur outfit as he wields two weapons from the world of Skyrim with a sword and dagger. From the fur textures to the leather sculpt, Good Smile Company has captured the legacy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with this statue.

The Good Smile Company Pop Up Parade The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dovahkiin statue is priced at $38.99. This warrior is set to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found right here. Pre-orders will stay open until February 16, 2022, so be sure to get yours while you can.

"Dovahkiin from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim joins the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and releases planned just four months after preorders begin! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the critically acclaimed open-world adventure game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Dovahkiin! Dovahkiin's muscular physique and studded armor have been captured in figure form in stunning detail. Be sure to add him to your collection!"