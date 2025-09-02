Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Heroic signature

Conan The Barbarian Live with New Battle Of The Black Stone Figure

Heroic Signature brings Conan The Barbarian to life with new Battle Of The Black Stone Deluxe Edition action figure

Article Summary Conan the Barbarian stars in Battle of the Black Stone, an epic crossover comic from Heroic Signature and Titan Comics.

Battle of the Black Stone Deluxe Edition action figure draws from Rob de la Torre’s dynamic comic artwork.

The figure features multiple accessories from across the Robert E. Howard universe and advanced articulation.

Exclusive to heroicsignatures.com, the deluxe Conan figure is available for pre-order with a January 2026 release.

Battle of the Black Stone is a four‑issue crossover comic event published collaboratively by Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics. It featured Conan the Barbarian alongside other Robert E. Howard characters like Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and more unite for a multiverse-spanning saga. Written by Jim Zub and illustrated by Jonas Scharf, the series unfolds as an epic horror-fantasy adventure. Conan finds himself haunted by living nightmares and an eerie eye symbol etched into black stone, leading to a new threat for the Hyborian Age. Heroic Signature is now bringing the legend of Conan the Barbarian to life with a new and impressive Deluxe Edition figure from Battle of the Black Stone.

Based on the dynamic artwork by Rob de la Torre from the hit comic book event, this 1:12 scale figure is ready for battle. The deluxe edition includes everything one needs to save the day with two swappable shreds, two helmets, extra feet, and a variety of interchangeable hands. Heroic Signature was sure to give Conan the Barbarian some other iconic weapons from the Howardverse, with Brissa's spear, Dark Agnes's sword, Conrad's pistol, El Borak's tulwar, and even Solomon Kane's staff. This Heroic Signature Deluxe figure is already up for pre-order for $74.99 with a January 2026 release date.

Conan the Barbarian – Battle Of The Black Stone – Deluxe Edition

"The Conan Battle of the Black Stone DELUXE EDITION action figure is the definitive version of the collectible. It celebrates not only Conan but also all the mighty heroes from Robert E. Howard's world who fought the vile forces of the Black Stone. This exclusive edition is available only at heroicsignatures.com."

"Featuring advanced articulation including butterfly shoulders, a ball-jointed chest and waist, double-jointed knees, bendable toes, and the rare ability for true two-handed sword gripping, this figure allows for dynamic, realistic poses. Crafted from premium materials with meticulous paint applications, it offers both display-worthy craftsmanship and endless customization."

