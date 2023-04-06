The Emperor's Throne Room Awaits Fans with New LEGO Star Wars Set LEGO is continuing to celebrate the latest Star Wars anniversary event with some new construction sets like the Emperor's Throne Room

LEGO is back with yet another Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary set as we return to the Emperor's Throne Room. Coming in at 807 pieces, Master Builders can now recreate some of the final scenes of the film. Standing at 6.5" tall, 8" wide, and 7" deep, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Emperor Palpatine are together again. The diorama beautifully captures the Emperor's Throne Room with a Death Star II window, Emperor's Throne, and a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary plaque with the quote, "I am a Jedi, like my father before me." Both Luke and Vader will get their lightsabers, and Palpatine will come with some force lightning accessories to help create other iconic scenes. LEGO have this set priced at $99.99, it is set for May 1, 2023, release, and fans will be able to find it here.

Enter the Emperor's Throne Room with LEGO Star Wars

"Relive the dramatic climax of the classic Star Wars™ trilogy with this Emperor's Throne Room Diorama (75352). It is packed with authentic details, including a Death Star window element designed especially for this set and Emperor Palpatine's rotating throne. Capture the action with Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker LEGO® minifigures, each with lightsabers, and Emperor Palpatine with 2 Sith lightning bolt elements. This build-and-display model is completed with a plaque featuring a famous Luke line("I am a Jedi, like my father before me.") and a plaque with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary logo."

Channel your creative Force – Capture the drama of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker's lightsaber duel scene in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this Emperor's Throne Room Diorama (75352) set

3 LEGO® minifigures bring the scene to life – Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, each with lightsabers, and Emperor Palpatine with 2 Sith lightning bolt elements

Authentic details – A circular Death Star window element, rotating throne, 2 display consoles and more. The set also features a plaque marking the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Expand your collection – This building kit is part of a series of collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ diorama sets, each depicting a memorable Star Wars scene

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 807-piece set as a holiday gift or birthday present to a fan of the classic Star Wars™ trilogy or a collector of LEGO® Star Wars dioramas

Build and display – This buildable Star Wars™ display model measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 8 in. (21 cm) wide and 7 in. (17 cm) deep